Industrialists urged to donate one-day profit to flood victims

LAHORE:All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions (APFTU) has called upon industrialists to donate one day of their profit to flood affectees.

In a press statement issued Monday, Khurshid Ahmad, the General Secretary of the APFTU also called upon employees of Govt and Semi-Govt organisations to donate one-day salary to victims of floods to ease their sufferings and hardships. He also appealed to the military to donate their one-month pay for this noble cause.

Water, milk donations: A multinational company has committed to donating 250,000 litre clean drinking water and 10,000 litre milk, in the second phase to support vulnerable communities affected by the devastating floods following National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) calls for flood relief efforts across Pakistan.

The company will be mobilising relief supplies through the federal and provincial governments. It has already sent 60,000 litre water to NDMA for flood relief efforts in Balochistan earlier last month.

Highlighting the efforts, Samer Chedid, CEO of the company said, “Access to clean drinking water is the biggest concern for communities displaced by flooding across Pakistan and that’s where we are focusing the bulk of our efforts.” He added that the company had invited its employees to make voluntary donations for the affected communities. The donation intimations by employees will be matched 1:1 by the company. We care deeply for people and for the communities in which we operate, and we believe we have an essential role to play during times of crisis. The company will be working closely with national and provincial disaster management authorities to support them in relief work for the people and the communities affected by natural calamities. The company is working tirelessly to ensure that much-needed food and beverage products are available for our consumers across Pakistan.

UVAS sets up flood relief camp: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated "Flood Relief Camp" in front of UVAS Outdoor Hospital under the university's recently launched Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 here Monday. Department of Parasitology Chairman Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and a number of faculty members from different departments of UVAS were present on the occasion. In this regard, with the help of UVAS students, faculty members and staff relief material would be collected in shape of medicine, dry food/ration, packets of milk and juices, mineral water, clothes, animal feed and tents etc.