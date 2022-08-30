Medical mission sent to flood-hit areas

LAHORE:Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital has dispatched a team of expert doctors under the supervision of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz to flood-affected areas in South Punjab on Monday.

The medical mission from Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital, Mozang Road left for Taunsa, Rajanpur, Basti Ahmadani, Fazilpur, Mubarakpur and other affected areas. Free medical camps will be set up in the flood-affected areas where medical tests will be provided for blood pressure, blood tests, hepatitis, skin, stomach, diarrhea, malaria, water-borne diseases, diagnosis and treatment. Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital President Khalid Hameed along with Prof Dr Nasir Ch, Dr Inamul Haq said that they have decided to arrange free loader vehicles to dispatch relief goods for flood victims, adding that philanthropists, organisations and institutions from Lahore, who want to send relief goods to Taunsa, may use this facility.

Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust has established a relief fund of Rs one crore. On behalf of the Trust, a relief camp has been set up at Lahore Press Club to collect donations. The flood victims are in dire need of dry rations, beds, sheets, clean drinking water, tents and food. The cost of a tent is Rs10,000, a Deg is Rs7,000, a medical camp is Rs15,000 and ration is Rs6,000.