Three women among six injured in rivals firing

LAHORE:Around six persons, including three women, were injured in an incident of firing between two rival groups in the Kahna area on Monday.

Reportedly, the groups carrying firearms clashed with each other over an old enmity. In an exchange of fire, at least six persons, including three women received injuries. The injured were identified as Saleem, Babar, Akhtar Hussain, Fauzia, Majeedan and Sajida. Police on information rushed to the spot and arrested six suspects identified as Riaz, Salman, Asif Ali, Allah Wasaiya, Bilal and Umar Ali.

ARRESTED: Ghaziabad police arrested the suspect who had murdered his brother-in-law over a property dispute. The arrested suspect was identified as Azeem. He had a property dispute with the victim identified as Mujahid. Few days back, he had summoned Mujahid through a phone call to check a car for sale. As Mujahid rushed to the spot, the suspect finding an opportunity opened fire near a private housing society. He received four bullet injuries. A murder case was registered against the accused persons on the complaint of Mujahid’s son.

SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead by the unidentified suspects near Manga Mandi on Monday. The victim identified as Hamza was riding a car and going somewhere on Multan Road. As he reached near Phoolnagar Admore Mor, the unidentified suspected motorcyclists intercepted him and shot at him. He received bullet injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue.

WHEELIE-DOERS: Gulshan-e-Iqbal police have arrested four suspects for doing stunts on bikes. They were identified as Talha, Muzzamal, Kabir and Munib. The suspects were involved in doing wheelie, zigzag and over speeding endangering their and others lives. A case has been registered against them.

ELECTROCUTED: A 26-year-old youth died after a high tension wire fell down in a pond near Naya Pull Phatak on Canal Road. The victim identified as Hamza, 26, was just passing by when accidentally a high tension wire fell down in a pond of water. The victim received an electric shock. Nearby people called rescue teams that reached the spot, shifted the injured to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

FIRE: Valuables were burnt in an incident of fire in a house in Johar Town on Monday. Reportedly, the fire erupted due to short circuit. Nearby people tried to control it and called rescue teams. The fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.