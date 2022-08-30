Sports award ceremony dedicated to flood victims

LAHORE:On the special instructions of the chief minister, a ceremony of Pride of Punjab Sports Award and Lifetime Achievement Award was dedicated to flood victims at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Chaudhry Pervaiz went to the athletes immediately after his arrival at the Elahi Complex and shook hands with them on their success. He went and presented the gold medal and gave a prize of Rs5 lakh. The chief minister also announced giving a house to Deen Muhammad. The CM raised slogans of Zindabad and loudly said that the work you are doing to encourage the athlete has not been done by anyone in the history of Punjab. Pervaiz Elahi and the Provincial Sports Minister Malik Taimur Masood were dressed in the traditional pug of Punjab.

condolences: Pervaiz Elahi has expressed his deep grief over the death of former hockey Olympian Manzoor Jr. Manzoor Jr. showedhis professional skills in the field of hockey and his stick work is still remembered by hockey fans. Pakistan's hockey history is not complete without Manzoor Jr., he added. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

CM grieved: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the overturning of a boat near Sehwan Sharif. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and said that the Punjab government was with the bereaved families in their hour of sorrow.

