Tuesday August 30, 2022
Man dies in house shed collapse

By Our Correspondent
August 30, 2022

LAHORE:A man died and three others injured after shed of a house collapsed in Bhatti Gate. Reportedly, the incident was reported near a store where a shed in dilapidated condition collapsed during heavy rain. As a result, four persons were trapped under the shed. Nearby people called rescue teams that reached the spot-on information and shifted the injured to hospital. One of the injured could not survive and died.

