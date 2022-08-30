Man dies in house shed collapse

LAHORE:A man died and three others injured after shed of a house collapsed in Bhatti Gate. Reportedly, the incident was reported near a store where a shed in dilapidated condition collapsed during heavy rain. As a result, four persons were trapped under the shed. Nearby people called rescue teams that reached the spot-on information and shifted the injured to hospital. One of the injured could not survive and died.
LAHORE:An NGO the World of Wellness Health has started digital healthcare and free medical consultation via audio and...
LAHORE:The Financial Aid programme at Forman Christian College , facilitates successful academic pursuits of...
LAHORE: District administration has launched a massive operation against charity meat-sellers standing alongside the...
LAHORE:Around 113 new cases were reported in various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. P&SHD Secretary Imran...
LAHORE:All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions has called upon industrialists to donate one day of their profit to...
LAHORE:Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital has dispatched a team of expert doctors under the supervision of King Edward Medical...
Comments