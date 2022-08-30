Downpour strikes City

LAHORE:Heavy to moderate rain was witnessed in the provincial metropolis on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started early morning and continued in spans till afternoon. The most rainfall was witnessed at Lakshami Chowk where it was 126mm, at Pani Wala Talab it was 112mm, Mughalpura 84mm, Chowk Nakhuda 78mm, Jail Road 71mm, Farrukhabad 58mm, Gulshan Ravi 45mm, Upper Mall 39mm, Tajpura 33mm, Samanabad 20mm, Iqbal Town 18mm, Johar Town 10mm, Airport 6.2mm, Gulberg 5mm and Nishtar Town traces.

Following the rain, Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed came out in the field and started visiting various City localities as well as Wasa pumping stations. He said the field staff of the agency cleared all the main roads till evening. Meanwhile, Met officials said a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower was expected at few places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded in several other cities, including Murree, Kasur, Kakul, Malam Jabba, Dir, Balakot, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Babusar, Gilgit, Bagrot, Chilas and Astor. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury remained at 39°C while in Lahore, it was 35.5°C and minimum was 24°C.