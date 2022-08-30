 
Tuesday August 30, 2022
Man United agree deal for Ajax winger Antony

By AFP
August 30, 2022

LONDON: Manchester United have agreed a fee that could rise to £85 million ($99 million) to sign Ajax’s Brazilian winger Antony, reports said Monday. The Premier League giants have agreed to pay £80.75 million, with a further £4.25 million in add-ons, the BBC, Sky Sports and other British media said ahead of the transfer window closing on Thursday.

