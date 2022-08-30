 
Tuesday August 30, 2022
Fencing training session held at Fazaia College

By Our Correspondent
August 30, 2022

KARACHI: As many as 100 students participated in a fencing training session organised by Sindh Fencing Association on Monday.

The workshop was organised at Fazaia Inter College here and students were given lectures about the rules and regulations of the sport by Secretary SFA M Taqi. Later, renowned fencers of the province held a training session with students.

