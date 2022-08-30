Pakistan Over-60 team off to Brisbane

LAHORE: Pakistan's Over-60 cricket team has left for Brisbane to participate in the inaugural Over 60 Cricket World Cup to be held from September 2 to 15. Twelve teams divided in two groups will be playing in the World Cup, according to the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA).
The Group A comprises Australia, Wales, Canada, Zimbabwe, India and Sri Lanka. The Group B consists of Pakistan, New Zealand, the US, West Indies, South Africa and Rest of the World. Pakistan will play their first group match against South Africa on September 3, second against West Indies on September 4, against New Zealand on September 6, against Rest of the World on September 7 and against the US on September 9.
Team: Fawad Ijaz Khan (Captain), Saghir Abbas (VC), Ghaffar Kazmi, Muhammad Ashraf, Ashraf Pakhali, Muhammad Aslam, Tahir Rashid (wk), Basharat Ali Baber, Tahir Gul, Muhammad Younus, Nadeem Moosa, Muhammad Yaqoob, Mansoor Hussain, Abid Ali Naqvi, Tahir Buksh, Waqar Ahmed, Muhammad Shahabuddin, Muhammad Akram.
