Russian athlete wins South African ultra-marathon

JOHANNESBURG: A Russian athlete won the women’s event in South Africa’s Comrades Marathon Sunday, after a successful court challenge to her exclusion from the gruelling 90-kilometre (56-mile) race.

Aleksandra Morozova, 32, conquered the route across South Africa’s eastern hills in six hours and 17 minutes, said organisers. But she was only able to compete after overcoming her initial exclusion from the event.

The World Athletics Council had recommended her exclusion as part of the ban on Russian athletes from international events over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. She got the ban reversed by a South African court on Friday.

Morozova placed 2nd in the 2019 race and 3rd in the 2018 race. This year, as winner, she picks up a $15,000 prize. In the men’s event, Tete Dijana, 34, flashed a wide smile when he crossed the finish line in five hours and 30 minutes in the eastern port city of Durban.