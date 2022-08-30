Shaheen heads to London for rehab

ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Shah Afridi will be heading to London to complete his rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of knee specialists (surgeons). The MRI scan conducted on Shaheen in Rotterdam recently suggested that the ligament problems still persist due to overflow of knee fluid.

“The moment he was injured in Sri Lanka while diving, some of the knee fluid slipped out of the knee making the adjacent ligament fragile. Until the fluid completely dries out, chances of his return to international are bleak,” one of the specialists accompanying the team said.

PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro said: “Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there.

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.” Whilst in London, Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal. Since 2016, Dr Imtiaz has been the Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club, while Dr Zafar is Head of Sports Medicine at the Crystal Palace Football Club since 2015 (having worked previously with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Liverpool FC and Kent County Cricket Club).

“Shaheen suffered a PCL injury in July whilst fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka. He is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel,” the PCB handout says.