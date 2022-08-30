Lack of decent partnership led to defeat: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Captain Babar Azam has admitted that failure to raise a decent partnership on the part of the Greenshirts during the 20 overs of the match minimised Pakistan’s chances of putting up a competitive total against India that ultimately turned out to be the main difference.

In a post-match media talk, Pakistan captain seemed unhappy with the regular fall of wickets which resulted in a low total by Pakistan.

“You need around 60-run stand with a good run-rate somewhere at the top-order to set the tone for a big total. Pakistan failed to achieve that despite making it impossible for us to raise a good total at the end. Some batsmen got off to decent starts but never transformed that starts into something special. Dahani and Haris then came to the rescue, giving respectability to the team’s total.”

Iftikhar Ahmed (28) and Mohammad Rizwan (43) for the third wicket was the only stand that brought up some hopes for Pakistan. Continuous fall of wickets pegged back Pakistan leaving them struggling at 128-9 when Dahani and Haris added some useful runs.

“Admitted that toss played a vital role in the outcome of the match, yet this is no excuse. We should have scored some extra runs, hence making it a bit difficult for the Indians to chase. Had we won the toss, we would have opted to bowl first. The first match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka was there for the teams to see. However, ultimately it is your effort that matters at the end. We should have scored more runs to put the Indian batting line-up under pressure.”

Babar had all praise for his bowlers including debutant Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz. “Naseem despite playing his first T20I made early breakthroughs, thus raising our hopes to defend the title. Naseem bowled with venom. We had the match in our grip at one time, yet the score was not enough though we made the Indian batting line-up fight for each run.”

India’s new ball bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that it was fifty-fifty situation till the end. “Both the teams played exceptional cricket throughout the course of play. At the end it was Hardik who made the difference, making it an Indian day.”

He admitted that taking Babar wicket at the earlier stage proved a big advantage for India. “Through Babar’s wicket we did not get half of Pakistan batting line-up as other batsmen were also good. Yet his wicket was a big boost for India as we knew he usually plays an anchor role for Pakistan.”

Bhuvneshwar, who took 4-26 for India, said they had long forgotten the World Cup match. “We lost to Pakistan and we lost many other matches also. The fans just remember that match only.”

The seam bowler said that winning the toss was an advantage, considering the state of the Dubai Stadium wicket that was not only double-paced but also had grass in patches. “On such a wicket bowling first gives you extra advantage.”

On his personal performance, Bhuvneshwar said he was happy not because of taking four wickets but keeping opponent batsmen in check. “There was no appreciable movement in the pitch. There was double pace and bounce that was a matter of concern for the batsmen. I am pleased that I have contributed to the team’s success. Besides taking wickets, I helped put a break on run scoring which also helped our team.”