Dissecting the loss

Cricket fans witnessed a riveting contest between arch rivals Pakistan and India in the group stages of the Asia Cup. It was a splendid display of talent from both nations. The Pakistan team has plenty to learn from their defeat. The over-rate penalty was avoidable and the team staff should have cautioned the captain, Babar Azam, accordingly.

In addition, fitness seemed to be an issue for the bowlers and needs serious attention, while the batters need to learn how to negotiate the short ball better as three of them got out cheaply on short balls by medium-pacers.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad