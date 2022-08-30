Dissecting the loss

Cricket fans witnessed a riveting contest between arch rivals Pakistan and India in the group stages of the Asia Cup. It was a splendid display of talent from both nations. The Pakistan team has plenty to learn from their defeat. The over-rate penalty was avoidable and the team staff should have cautioned the captain, Babar Azam, accordingly.
In addition, fitness seemed to be an issue for the bowlers and needs serious attention, while the batters need to learn how to negotiate the short ball better as three of them got out cheaply on short balls by medium-pacers.
Sheikh Taimur Nawaz
Islamabad
The ongoing devastating rains have completely destroyed my city. Many have lost their lives, and thousands have been...
On a recent trip to Jamshoro, I observed that the Mehran Railway Bridge is in a highly deteriorated condition. The...
The speaker of the US House of Representatives’ recent visit to Taiwan does not bode well for world peace. China’s...
The heavy rainfall in Sindh has caused a lot of damage, mostly affecting the poor who have lost their homes,...
In the past, developing countries used to suffer at the hands of colonialism. Now they are victims of neo-colonialism....
This year’s monsoon rains have been catastrophic for Pakistan. Many villages are inundated and most of the residents...
Comments