Fighting the flood

The heavy rainfall in Sindh has caused a lot of damage, mostly affecting the poor who have lost their homes, livestock, sources of income and lives. Farmers are suffering as cotton, rice and sugarcane crops have been decimated by the rains. Moreover, water-borne diseases are spreading, especially among infants. Cities are also vulnerable due to ineffective drainage systems.

Despite all this, the government has not provided relief nor delivered rations to the victims. In the remote villages of Sindh, the government is completely uninvolved. The government needs to immediately formulate policies to deal with the crisis.

Taj Muhammad

Ghotki