Tune out politics

Pakistan’s political turmoil continues despite the fact that floods are wreaking havoc across the country. NGOs, overseas Pakistanis and individual citizens are the only ones trying to help flood victims while political parties fail to do anything significant. The government seems incapable or unwilling to provide the help people require. The armed forces are leading the efforts and high ranking officials will donate a month’s salary to the crisis funds.

Constant politics cannot feed or provide shelter to the displaced; there is no reason to take much interest in it at this particular time. Since only professional institutions are providing some relief to the victims, we should not be giving so much importance to politics which fails to help the people.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton