Sabotaging the economy

The PTI keeps protesting how it has been misunderstood – by the media, by its opponents, by the West, by anyone that dares to disagree. And yet it keeps proving what little stakes it wishes to have in the system – unless it’s in power. The recent alleged audio leaks of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin ‘advising’ Punjab finance minister Mohsin Leghari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister Taimur Jhagra to write letters to the federal government that they cannot comply with the IMF deal are proof yet again of the cynical power plays the PTI and Imran Khan are willing to indulge in. That this was a pre-planned move and a ‘blackmailing tactic’ as Jhagra said in the audio, and that the audio leaks have not been denied by Tarin or Jhagra or other PTI leaders, is a disturbing indication of the way the PTI thinks: if we’re not in power, it doesn’t really matter what happens to the country. By all accounts, the audio leaks are very suggestive of a plan to sabotage the IMF deal and somehow force early elections. While the leaks are shocking in that these are men who have been entrusted the fate of their country folk, are we really that surprised? Anyone who has observed the PTI’s disruptive politics over the years will have been expecting desperation from the party at a time its back is against the wall on many fronts. What may be surprising is just how terribly cynical the party has become regarding its quest for power. The party’s attempts to use any and all tactics to either gain power to sustain power are well known: who can forget the 2014 dharna, the calls for disobedience, the clunky attempts at advocating use of hundi/hawala instead of legal banking channels?

As Pakistan’s finance minister congratulated the nation Monday night while Tweeting out the IMF Board’s approval of the revival of the EFF programme – which should get us the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion – it is important to remember just how much of a precarious edge the country was standing on. Pakistan’s international credibility had taken a severe beating because of the PTI regime’s miscommitments with the IMF. The PTI had not agreed to the IMF conditions that Hafeez Sheikh had agreed to but it renegotiated almost the same deal with tough conditions due to the delay. When Pakistan finally resumed the IMF deal, Imran Khan announced a petrol subsidy and once again jeopardized the deal. The coalition government has had to implement tougher pre-conditions mainly because of that. As Pakistan walks into the IMF deal, it is wise to not forget that all this could have turned out much worse. The Fund could have taken note of the way PTI-governed provinces were trying to create hurdles in the way. It could have further delayed the matter. And no one but the PTI would have been responsible for the chaos that would have been inevitable. It is quite clear that the party’s and Imran’s interests trump anything else for the previous ruling party. Without the IMF programme, Pakistan would have faced a further rise in prices, a deepening economic crisis and a Sri Lanka like situation.

It is hard to understand how any Pakistani, most of all a politician who has served this country or other members of the same party, could come up with such a Trumpian strategy: erode any belief or trust in the system; watch it all burn down as you cry persecution and conspiracy. As has been its instinct, the PTI’s first reaction to reports of the leaks was to attack journalists and media houses for doing their job. The debate on the legalities or otherwise of phone tapping will continue in the country. Maybe, as it faces the wages of its own time in power, the PTI can remember how robustly its own prime minister used to defend phone tappings. For a party that faces zero reckoning no matter to what extent it pushes the lines and how low a bar it stoops to, will this be a final red line it has crossed? Experience says they may just get away with it.