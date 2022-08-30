CITY PULSE

Flow

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asif Kasi, Hassan Iqbal, Mariam Waheed, Naheed Fakhar, Sadia Rathore, Waseem Akram and Zaman Baloch. Titled ‘Flow’, the show will run at the gallery until September 2. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Har Ja Tu

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Lines of Inquiry

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adeel Uz Zafar, Akram Dost Baloch, Ayessha Quraishi, Farazeh Syed, Hamama Tul Bushra, Irfan Gul Dahri, Khadim Ali, Laila Rahman, Meher Afroz, Muhammad Ali Talpur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Munawar Ali Syed, RM Naeem, Rasheed Araeen, Ruby Chishti and Unver Shafi Khan. Titled ‘Lines of Inquiry’, the show will run at the gallery on August 30. Call 021-35373582 for more information.