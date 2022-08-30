Man held for impersonating police inspection officer

A man impersonating an inspection officer was arrested by the Awami Colony police on Monday. An FIR was registered on behalf of the police station’s head moharir, Asad Rija. The complainant said Shahid arrived at the police station and introduced himself as an inspection officer of the Karachi police and asked Rija to show him the register of the police station.

He checked all registers and told Rija he could keep the police station in the good books of the inspection department if they paid him for that. On suspicion, the complainant verified his identity from the Karachi police office and found that he was not an inspection officer. Later, the police arrested him and registered a case.