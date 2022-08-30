Minor girl among three killed in road accidents

Three people, including a minor girl, were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Monday. Three year-old Ayesha, daughter of Baz Muhammad, was crushed to death under the wheels of a passenger bus in Orangi Town within the limits of the Mominabad police station.
Following the tragic incident, a crowd of irate people started beating the bus driver and attempted to set the vehicle on fire. However, police reached the scene just in time and took the driver into their custody. The body of the girl was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.
Police said the father and his daughter were getting off the bus when he lost control and suddenly his daughter was crushed under the wheels. Separately, a 28-year-old man was killed and another wounded after a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle in the Shah Latif area. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased was identified as Naveed, son of Wazir, while the injured as Jamshed, 30.
Meanwhile, Imran, 35, was killed in a road accident in Gadap City. His body was taken to the ASH from where his family took it away with them without medico-legal formalities.
