Body of taxi driver who drowned in flash flood retrieved after 12 days

The body of a taxi driver who drowned along with six members of a family when their car was swept away by a flash flood in the Malir River was retrieved on Monday after 12 days.
According to the District Malir SSP, the bodies of the other six people were found in different stages. The tragic incident occurred on August 17 when a car sank into the Malir River on Karachi Highway Link Road, in which six members of the same family and the driver were travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad.
The family was returning to Hyderabad after attending a wedding ceremony in Karachi’s Quaidabad area when the car was submerged in floodwater while trying to pass Link Road. The vehicle was found a day later on August 18.
