Physiotherapist shot dead for resisting mugging bid

A man was killed for putting up resistance during a mugging bid at a bakery in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 19, on Monday.

Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the victim was identified as 40 year-old Kamran. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing four armed men arriving at the bakery riding on two motorcycles.

Two of the four men stood guard outside while the other two entered the shop and held the salesman at gunpoint. The customer at the bakery, 40-year-old Kamran, resisted giving his valuables to the robbers. At this, a robber opened fire on him, killing the man on the spot.

The four managed to escape the scene after looting Rs50,000, and mobile phones. The police said the deceased was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 17 and was a physiotherapist by profession. Raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects with the help of CCTV footage, the police added.