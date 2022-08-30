KPT to set demurrage charges

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) chairman Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda has said that the port is considering setting up a regulatory body to determine demurrage charges.

He said this while talking to members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). KPT chairman stated that efforts were being made to reduce demurrage charges, “but due to some unavoidable reasons, this issue is being delayed”.

Huda added that he would invite all the business community to the KPT head office in a few days to discuss the issue. He stated that the port hadn’t increase the charges, but employee salaries and other administrative expenses increased. Operating profit and revenues of the port are equal and the profit has slashed, Huda said.

“In past, KPT's profit was high as many development projects were completed by KPT's expenses including KPT flyover, underpass and other projects. However, due to a lack of budget, it is difficult to bear the expenses of development projects. Now is the time to take concrete steps to increase the income of KPT,” he said.

KPT chairman informed that they will start Pakistan's single window operation, which would provide facilities to importers and exporters. He said that if the Pipri railway track was completed, 100 containers could be cleared from the port immediately.