KMFBL joins awareness drive

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMFBL) has joined hands with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all agriculture-lending banks to create awareness about agriculture-financing products and procedures for farming communities across the country, a statement said on Monday.

The central has launched a series of training videos in national and regional languages to promote agri-financing. The bank said, “Lack of awareness about agriculture-financing products and formal lending-services is a major challenge for banks as it hinders outreach to the rural-markets.”

The central bank was inspiring the financial sector for capacity-building, besides launching various initiatives for awareness, promotion and development of agriculture-financing in the country. However, farming communities at the grassroots level were still largely unaware and not able to optimally utilise the financial services, it added.

The first video in the SBP series covers overall agriculture-financing landscape of the country, the central bank’s initiatives, and govt’s schemes from a farmer’s perspective. The video is available in three regional languages apart from Urdul i.e. Sindhi, Balochi, and Pashto. The campaign is expected to help the farming community overcome their reluctance in availing credit from banks.