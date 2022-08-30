Gold sheds Rs1,400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,400 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs145,600 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,200 to Rs124,828. In the international market, gold rates also decreased by $10 to $1,728 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,530 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,311.72. Jewelers said gold prices in the local market were below by Rs7,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.