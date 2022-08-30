Heartless rescuers

LAHORE: The human disaster we are facing due to floods has eclipsed the economic disaster that this nation was facing for years. The impact on human miseries is compounded while the politicians remain as divided as ever.

We cannot hope for a quick recovery under present circumstances. This is despite the fact that we have more resources than what we had 75 years ago at the time of our independence. At that time, we faced a similar human disaster in the shape of refugees that migrated in millions (perhaps the largest human migration in a span of six months).The only difference was that the nation was united and there was a spirit to share the meagre resources with the homeless and resource less people who managed to save their lives by crossing the border only in clothes that they were wearing.

That spirit enabled the nation to build up from ashes to a flourishing economy by 1965. Thereafter we lost the way, and our history is mired with provincial disharmony, ethnic strife, sectarian violence, and now extreme political polarization.

Now self-interest is supreme over national interest. The natural disaster cannot be tackled when the nation is divided, when every politician is on a point scoring agenda. The destitute flood victims are being fooled through photo sessions. Even the public at large is not motivated as it was in case of similar floods in 2010 and at the time of 2005 earthquake.

We have witnessed many heartless responses to the human cry for help. We saw on television five young friends begging for help on the top of a rock when the water level was rising. After a five hours ordeal the boys were washed away by floods.

No rescue operation was launched to save them in those five hours. Then we saw a Sindh minister distributing Rs50 to the flood affected victims for a photo session. In times of disaster, you cannot buy even 500 ml of pure water for fifty rupees and the victims were hungry for days.

Disasters like floods, fire, hurricane, or earthquake could hit anyone anywhere in Pakistan. Those spared by nature should be thankful to the almighty. This is the time to donate spare clothes, bed sheets, utensils, and edibles with long shelf life to the needy. Why are we looking for foreign help when we can reduce the miseries of the victims through our own resources? Why do we think that it is the duty of the state only to provide relief? At the time of the 2005 earthquake the roads leading to affected areas were choked with trucks loaded with relief goods.

We should act like a nation with self-respect. Is it not criminal that the rates of tents have doubled after the floods? Is this time for profiting? The inspection of flood affected areas by engaging helicopters should be stopped. These birds should be used to evacuate people or distribute relief goods. The practice of using these machines to address political gathering is criminal when millions are awaiting relief in areas that cannot be approached through roads.

The businesses must rise to the occasion and do meaningful relief work on their own instead of delivering cheques to rulers for photo sessions. The money could have been transferred online. Instead, the trade associations, the chambers and industries should commit to build residences for the homeless people. It would be a shame if foreign donations exceed the domestic contributions when there are millions of rich men in Pakistan.