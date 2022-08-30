SECP holds 1st ECO heads meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday hosted first meeting of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) heads of Capital Market Supervisory Authorities to promote sustainable socio-economic development of the region through collaboration between member states.

The meeting was attended by representatives from eight of the total 10 ECO member countries, including Republic of Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Republic of Uzbekistan. Speaking at the occasion, SECP chairman Aamir Khan stressed upon importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing between member states, saying it would enable the region to achieve shared success.

He briefed participants about recent reforms carried out by the SECP to improve Pakistan’s capital market, and reiterated SECP's commitment for enhancing cross-border cooperation, recalling the earlier meeting of capital market regulators forum of Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Forum hosted by SECP in 2019.

“Our glorious shared and individual histories place a burden on us today to create the environment that fosters a sustainable future for posterity,” he said. Musarat Jabeen, Executive Director SECP, welcomed the participants, and stated that through leveraging the experience of other member states, ECO members have huge potential for advancement in the realm of capital markets.

Seyed Mohsen Esperi, Deputy Secretary General, ECO Secretariat, spoke about market connectivity and benefits of information sharing to make effective use of available opportunities in the region. The participants exchanged views on establishment and mandate of the Capital Market Supervisory Authorities' Forum; opportunities and challenges faced by member countries, and deliberated on mechanisms for information sharing and regulatory capacity building of ECO members.