Rupee weakens further

KARACHI: The rupee on Monday posted more losses against the dollar in the interbank market despite positive sentiments about getting approval of $1.2 billion disbursement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The local unit closed at 221.92 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 220.66. It fell by 1.25 rupees or 0.57 percent on day-on-day basis. The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to consider Pakistan’s request for the revival of the bailout package as the country has managed to secure $37 billion in loans and investments.

The IMF asked the country to first arrange additional funds to bridge the rest of its external financing gap for the fiscal year. Pakistan has secured $4 billion from the friendly countries. “There are signals that the IMF’s board will approve the eighth and nine loan tranche for the country to help the country pulling away from the default and shore up the falling foreign reserves,” a forex dealer said.

“However, the IMF’s programme revival has already been factored in. This time sentiment is not bullish as the investors assess the impact of the devastating flood on the economy. This added to rupee’s woes,” he added. In the open market, the rupee ended flat at 230 against the greenback.