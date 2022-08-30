PTCL donates Rs1.75bn for flood relief

KARACHI: PTCL Group announced a relief package of Rs1.75 billion on Monday to aid communities affected by floods across the country.

The package includes donations to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, and non-government organisations, provision of free calls in flood-affected areas, housing loans to displaced people, and medical facilities, PTCL said.

The group said it would be providing medical services to affectees in its health centers, where a total of 13 doctors and 27 paramedical staff in 8 districts would perform their duties. To further extend the support, Ufone 4G has announced free calls for people in the flood-affected communities so that they could keep them connected with their families and friends, and to help them establish contact with the aid agencies and the government.

Moreover, U Microfinance Bank has pledged towards providing low-cost house loans for flood-affected families to rebuild their homes. PTCL Group announced to contribute to the PM’s relief fund to support the government’s efforts for rehabilitation of the affected communities and also donate to other leading aid agencies working in Balochistan and Sindh provinces to provide immediate relief assistance in the affected areas.