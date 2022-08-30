Stocks tick down in sluggish trade

Stocks edged lower on Monday as investors waited for the IMF board verdict on the bailout package with baited breath on the sidelines and brooded over worsening political tensions and flood losses, traders said.

After swinging between 42,591.51 and 41,822.26 points, the benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 87.17 points or 0.20 percent to close at 42,504.34 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

JS Research said the bourse remained under pressure throughout the day due to rising political uncertainty, flood losses across Sindh, and macroeconomic worries. “Going forward, we recommend investors to avail any downside as an opportunity to buy in the fertiliser and banking sectors,” the brokerage said.

The KSE-30 Index also decreased by 25.50 points or 0.16 percent to 16,089.59 points. Ahsan Mehanti, at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks witnessed bearish activity ahead of a crucial IMF board meeting amid escalating political tensions and investor concerns over flash flood losses hitting $10 billion.

“Slump in global equities, $1.2 billion current account deficit in July 2022, and falling rupee kept the trade on a tight leash,” he said.

Traded shares decreased by 36 million to 229.211 million shares from 265.752 million. The trading value reduced to Rs7.284 billion from Rs9.034 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.070 trillion from Rs7.110 trillion. Out of 337 companies active in the session, 115 closed in the green, 197 in the red, while 25 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities said the day kicked off on a negative note, where the market made an intraday low of 763 points as the government announced that the rains and floods have dealt around a billion dollar losses to the country.

“However, the market witnessed recovery in the second half supported by EFERT, SYS, BAHL, UBL and ISL.” Gatron Industries was the best performing stock of the day as the stock rose by Rs25.95 to Rs371.96/share. It was followed by Thal Industries Corp, which gained Rs18.82 to end higher at Rs269.83/share.

Nestle Pakistan suffered worst losses as it gave up Rs309.98 to close lower at Rs5,790.02/share, followed by Sapphire Textile, which slipped by Rs80.98 to settle at Rs1,011.01 per share. Arif Habib Ltd said the market observed a negative session due to concerns over mounting inflation and weak GDP growth rate.

“Investors' participation remained sideways throughout the day although value-buying was witnessed in the last trading hour, which helped the index recover from an intraday low of 763.38 points. Volumes remained dry in the mainboard whereas hefty volumes were seen in the 3rd tier stocks,” it reported.

The major laggard sectors were E&Ps (-29.5 points), food & personal care (-25.7 points), autos (-17.8 points), pharmaceuticals (-15.9 points) and textiles (-13.4 points).

WorldCall Telecom was the top traded stock with 23.819 million shares. It fell by 3 paisas to Rs1.27/share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd with 15.844 million shares. The power utility rose by 2 paisas to Rs3.53/share.

Other stocks that posted turnover included Cnergyico PK, Pakistan Refinery, Unity Foods Ltd, Hascol Petrol, Pak Elektron, G3 Technologies, Engro Fertiliser and Agritech Limited. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 59.829 million shares from 284.806 million shares.