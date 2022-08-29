Actors, philanthropists appeal for donations

KARACHI: Over 30 million people in Pakistan are without shelter, food and drinking water after devastating floods. Many people have lost their near and dear ones, cattle, crops and valuables. Thousands of people have been separated from their relatives. These are really hard times for many people in the country. Geo News launched a special transmission to help flood victims.

The transmission was hosted by Abdullah Sultan and Huma Amir Shah. They asked people to come forward and help the victims, who are waiting for them under the open sky. “We do not ask you to help one organisation or the other. We ask you to help any organisation that is working for flood relief. The Pakistan Army has also set up a bank account titled Army Relief for Flood, Askari Bank, GHQ Branch 00280100620583 and people can donate to it. Besides, people can also seek relief at 1135. They can contact 1125 for army flood relief camp, Punjab Disaster Management Authority helpline 1129, Rescue 1122 and 15 for assistance. People can also donate Rs10 by sending an SMS to 9999.”

Anchor Hamid Mir joined the transmission from Charsadda, where a large tent city has been set up. He said a large number of people had been accommodated there but many were without a tent and had not eaten anything since morning. He appealed to people to help the local administration meet the needs of the affected people. He also visited Nowshera, where markets and roads were submerged by floodwater.

In his message, actor Javed Sheikh urged people to help the helpless victims. Actress Bushra Ansari said Sindh had been badly affected and people should help those who are already helping the affected people. Faisal Qureshi said it was the time to rise above politics and ethnicity. Mehmood Aslam called upon people to help those who are facing the worst conditions. Hadiqa Kiani said the nation would have to get united to help people in disaster areas. She said she had asked the Pakistan Army to point out two areas where no NGO was working. “They identified Rabi and Chattar Point and I am trying my best to provide maximum facilities there,” she added.

Zindagi Trust founder Shehzad Roy urged people to contact the NDMA and PDMA because they had been designed for disaster management. He said over 12,000 schools had been damaged in the floods in Sindh alone.

Jazz spokesman Khayam Siddiqui said they had announced a Rs1 billion relief package and providing food, medicines and tents to the flooded areas. He said the company had also announced free calls for people of affected areas.