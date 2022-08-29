Shazia Marri slams PTI over case against journalist

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri has strongly condemned the case registered against the senior journalist Waqar Satti in Rawalpindi, following the accusations of blasphemy leveled by the PTI leadership.
In her tweet, Shazia Marri said lodging an FIR against the Geo News senior journalist Waqar Satti is highly condemnable, adding that the nation knew what blasphemy accusation could lead to but the PTI used it as a tool to punish a journalist. While asked the PTI leadership, she said that why should not an FIR be registered against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, who allegedly refused to send government helicopter to save the lives of those five brothers, who had later drowned in the flood.
