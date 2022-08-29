Vegetable prices go up considerably after floods

PESHAWAR: Vegetable prices have increased in Peshawar considerably after the devastating floods in the country.

A vegetable vendor Ziarat Khan in Nauthia told The News that the disruption of supply due to the heavy floods across the country has affected the prices, which have increased manifold in the aftermath of the floods. He said that the prices started increasing with the first rain of the monsoon. He said tomatoes were sold at Rs 50/kg before the rain which rose to Rs 80.

â€œ Todayâ€™s rate is Rs 280 while it will go up every day,â€ he said adding onions were Rs80 per kilogram, which is now being sold at Rs220/kg. Ziarat Khan said that the devastation in Swat also contributed to the price hike as tomatoes and other produce are being supplied from the Malakand division.

He said that the inaccessibility of the farms to supply their products to the markets has resulted in a price hike. He, however, added that the dealers were also taking advantage of the situation. â€œToday I noticed that dealers at the vegetable market provided the vegetables to the traders at three-time higher prices than the normal rates,â€ he claimed.