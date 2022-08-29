Sana foresees Imran’s defeat in by-poll

FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that PTI chairman Imran Khan will be defeated in the by-election of NA-108.

Addressing the consultative meeting of the PMLN Faisalabad Division, the interior minister said that Imran Khan destroyed the country’s economy besides his party received funds from the enemies of the country, adding that the people would not give mandate to the foreign-funded party in the general elections next year. On the occasion, PMLN senior leader Saira Afzal Tarar asked the party workers to approach voters at the union council level and seek votes for Abid Sher Ali.