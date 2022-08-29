Ashrafi stresses need to carry out relief work

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has appealed to Ulema, Mashaykh and scholars of all schools of thought and political leaderships to get united and carryout joint struggle for the relief of the flood victims.

Addressing a joint press conference on Sunday along with Ulema and Mashaykh of different schools of thought, he urged upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to make all out efforts in creating an atmosphere of understanding and harmony in the country amidst prevailing devastation of flashfloods.

He urged upon the philanthropists and affluent people to help in flood relief activities, adding that if wealthy people pay Zakat earlier and assist flood victims then it will increase their rewards in hereafter. He said the nation needed the sprit it displayed after APS tragedy to unitedly act to help flood victims.

He appealed to all political parties to give up political activities for three months and start charitable activities for the rehabilitation of flood victims. He said people from all walks of life should provide full assistance to the welfare camps of the Pakistan Army, and the volunteers should participate in the welfare activities alongside the soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

He said Pakistani nation is grateful to brother Muslim countries, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other Islamic countries and the rest of the world for the declaration of cooperation for the flood victims of Pakistan.

He said the current flood devastation is more disastrous than the past floods and natural disasters in the country, adding that government of Pakistan alone cannot deal with the disastrous and painful situation of this magnitude. He asked the NGOs, charitable organisations carrying out welfare activities in the country should allocate areas so that they can serve their countrymen effectively.