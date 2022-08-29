Farooq Sattar slates Sindh govt over lack of governance

SUKKUR: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) former leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Sunday said the residents of Sukkur have suffered a lot due to heavy rainfall and lack of governance can be prevailed throughout the province.

He said the lack of governance prevailed throughout the province, especially in flooded parts of Sindh, saying that improper drainage and sanitation system mainly caused the flooding. He said humanitarian support should be provided for relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in Sindh, Baluchistan and KPK. He appreciated the business community and philanthropists for their support to the rain victims and suggested the government to immediately take sincere action to provide relief and rehabilitation in the post rain scenario.

Dr Farooq Sattar said it is unfortunate that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) did not come up with any concrete measure to deal with the emergency situation, saying that in such circumstances, the NDMA should at least have 500,000 tents in stock to counter can emergency situation.

The senior politician visited the business centre of the city and offered condolences to President Sukkur Small Traders Haji Muhammad Javed Memon on the death of his father Haji Muhammad Haroon Memon. He said the rain water inundated in the commercial and residential areas that severely affected the daily life of the people.