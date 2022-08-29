Two US, one South African presidents charged with contempt

LAHORE: Two American presidents, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and one South African head of state, Jacob Zuma, had to bear serious consequences for bringing the courts of their respective countries into disrepute.

These three world presidents defied the authority of the arbiters and were consequently held culpable in the eye of law for being disobedient to or disrespectful towards the adjudicators, research shows.

Bill Clinton was held in contempt of court by a federal judge for giving an “intentionally false” testimony about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky in the Paula Jones lawsuit in April 1999, marking the first time that a sitting president in the United States was ever sanctioned for disobeying a court order.

The April 13, 1999 edition of the “Washington Post” had gone on to write: “In a biting, 32-page opinion, US District Judge Susan Webber Wright of Arkansas said Clinton gave “false, misleading and evasive answers that were designed to obstruct the judicial process” in Jones’s sexual harassment lawsuit. She specifically cited Clinton’s assertions that he was never alone with Lewinsky and that he did not have a sexual relationship with the former White House intern.”

The prestigious US newspaper had maintained: “In finding that Clinton deliberately lied in the Jones deposition and his written answers to questions posed by her lawyers, Wright ordered Clinton to pay “any reasonable expenses, including attorneys’ fees, caused by his willful failure to obey this court’s discovery orders.” Wright also said Clinton should repay the $1,202 she incurred in travelling to Washington at Clinton’s request to oversee the deposition and said she was referring the matter to state judicial authorities in Arkansas who could disbar Clinton for violating the legal profession’s rules of conduct.”

On May 22, 2022, according to the “Associated Press,” another former US president Donald Trump had to pay a $110,000 fine after he was charged in contempt a month earlier for failing to comply with a subpoena for submission of certain documents.

New York Attorney General’s office said: “Trump has still not met all of the conditions required to lift a contempt-of-court finding, and if he does not meet those requirements by a Manhattan court’s deadline, a $10,000 per day fine against him could be reinstated.” Earlier, on April 25, 2022, a US judge had held Trump in contempt for failing to turn over files for an investigation into his business practices.

The “BBC News” had reported: “Justice Arthur Engoron has ordered Mr Trump pay a fine of $10,000 per day until he complies. New York Attorney General Letitia James had asked the court to hold Mr Trump in contempt after he missed a March deadline to present certain documents. Trump’s lawyer said she would appeal the ruling.”

On June 29, 2021, according to the “New York Times,” South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in prison for defying a court order to appear before an inquiry probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption during his 2009-2018 tenure. Zuma was not in court for the ruling, but was ordered to hand himself over within five days to a police station. This was the first time in South Africa’s history that a former president had been sentenced to prison.

And on July 7, 2021, Zuma was taken into custody to begin serving a 15-month prison sentence, capping a stunning downfall for a once-lauded freedom fighter who battled the apartheid regime alongside Nelson Mandela.

In neighbouring India, where several chief ministers have been held in contempt since 1947, judge had flashed headlines by making allegations against fellow arbiters five years ago.

On June 21, 2017, according to the BBC News, an Indian judge, who had been on the run since receiving a jail sentence a month earlier, was arrested and imprisoned. Justice CS Karnan was the first sitting high court judge in India to face a jail term.

He was arrested in Tamil Nadu and sent to a prison in Kolkata for passing an unprecedented order, whereby he had sentenced India’s chief justice and seven other Supreme Court judges to five years in prison.

His bail plea was rejected by the Indian Supreme Court, and was convicted of contempt of court after sending a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he urged action against 20 of his colleagues (judges). He had called them corrupt. The jailed judge failed to provide any evidence against those named by him, but urged Premier Modi to investigate and take action against them. He was immediately barred from performing any judicial or administrative functions.

Justice Karnan responded by accusing the seven judges of caste discrimination and harassment, banning them from leaving the country and demanding compensation.

A seven-judge Supreme Court bench had then ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Justice Karnan by a panel of government doctors. Justice Karnan angrily responded by ordering similar tests for the seven top court judges.

The Indian Supreme Court had barred the media from publishing and broadcasting Justice Karnan’s statements, but the orders were defied by the press.

Meanwhile, a British Home Secretary, Kenneth Baker, was found guilty of contempt for failing to block the deportation of a teacher from Zaire who was seeking asylum in Britain during 1991. He was the first-ever serving British minister to be found guilty on this count.

The British court had ruled: “It would be a black day for the rule of law and the liberty of the subject if ministers were not accountable to the courts for their personal actions.” However, this ruling did not prompt Baker to resign as Home Secretary.

Similarly, in 2002, a former US Interior Secretary Gale Norton, was punished for not abiding by the court directives. Norton was the third Cabinet officer that Justice Royce Lamberth had held in contempt over misstatement of an 1887 Indian trust fund, which was handling funds for about 300,000 Native Americans, when Congress had taken 90 million acres from Indian tribes and gave the land to white homesteaders.

President Clinton’s Interior Secretary, Bruce Babbitt, and former president’s treasury secretary, Robert Rubin, also were held in contempt in the same case, in which native Indians were left with allotments ranging from 40 acres to 320 acres.

Although the US Interior Department was assigned to manage grazing, timber and oil and gas drilling on the land, besides ensuring Indians received royalties for those activities, an untold amount of money meant for some of the nation’s poorest residents was lost, stolen or never collected for more than a century. The Indians sued in 1996, claiming the mismanagement had cost them between $10 billion and $40 billion.