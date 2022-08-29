Cut us some slack

The people of Pakistan have had it rough. Besides enduring the mishandling of the economy by the various governments, they have had to put up with Covid-19 and now the flash floods. They are in dire need of a respite. The IMF could help by speeding up the approval process for the next tranche of funds. This would send a signal to other international organizations to extend loans to Pakistan. The US government could issue a special waiver allowing us to buy oil and gas from Iran. The people of Pakistan deserve it.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
