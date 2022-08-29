Uniting to help

The ongoing heavy rains and floods have led to death and destruction throughout Pakistan. Several villages have been wiped off the map and the victims are in a state of sheer helplessness. The provincial governments cannot meet the challenge alone. They need to undertake immediate relief activities in the affected areas and should not hesitate in accepting the federal government’s support.
In addition, philanthropic organizations should all come forward to lend a helping hand in rehabilitating the displaced persons with the same spirit as was shown in the aftermath of the 2005 earthquake.
M Sharafat Ali Zia
Islamabad
