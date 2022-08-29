 
close
Monday August 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

The show mustn’t go on

August 29, 2022

It is sad that the country’s political leadership is busy waging an internal war of words while mostly ignoring the deadly floods. The current calamity is among the most severe we have ever faced.

It is high time that the sitting government and opposition put their differences aside to provide aid to the flood victims and devise a future strategy to counter such catastrophes.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Comments