The last straw

Pakistan is a developing country dependent upon foreign loans and aid to support its fiscal resources. Debt servicing takes up a massive 40 per cent of our budget. Now, the nationwide flooding threatens to relegate us into insolvency. The loss of lives and livelihoods is still ongoing, while the destruction of crops and cultivation has created a question mark on our food security

In such an adverse situation, the government is still interested in implementing the IMF conditions and further squeezing the already depleted coffers of the middle-class. Taking an additional loan would not serve the interests of the people and instead create more chaos and deprivation. The government should strongly lobby the international agencies and donors to waive off the debts and loans of Pakistan as we are simply unable to pay them. This would also create more fiscal space for flood-relief efforts.

Ali Mohib

Karachi