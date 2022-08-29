Rain emergency

This year’s unusual rains have brought pain and misery across the country. Millions of people are facing a severe food and shelter crisis in Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. Apart from government-relief operations, social workers, volunteers and local NGOs are providing aid in flood-affected areas. The way Pakistanis are sympathizing with flood victims is commendable. In this moment of suffering, we all need to help our citizens.

It is true that there is no retaliation if we speak for people affected by the floods. But when we demand justice from the state, we feel fearful. Parts of these disasters are man-made. Had we had a better political, economic and justice system, this natural calamity probably would not have been occurred. It is not entirely the fault of nature. We need to question our existing system and check if can deliver or not.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Peshawar