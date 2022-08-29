Frugal finances

The IMF package and other loans will provide Pakistan with just enough breathing space to set our house in order and adopt economic policies to bridge the ever-widening gap between state revenues and expenditures. It is essential for the state to impose a tax on all sources of income above a certain threshold, drastically cut down imports of all non-essential luxury items and adopt prudent austerity measures.

Allowing import of dog food, expensive vehicles, mobiles etc. even after increasing the custom duty would still entail the depletion of our scarce foreign exchange reserves. If austerity is to achieve the desired results, it must start from the top. Pakistan cannot afford to indulge the luxurious lifestyle of its elite at the expense of the poor any longer.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore