Food packages distributed to marooned population in Tank

TANK: District administration and Pakistan Army on Sunday supplied ration packages to people in three villages, which have been cut off from other areas as a result of floods.

The food packages were supplied to people in Garha Shada, Garha Mamrez and Garha Jamal through army helicopters during an operation supervised by Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak and Sector Commander-South Tanveer Hussain.

The road links of around 10 villages including Kor Bazaar, Kot Azam, Batyari, Landori, Gomal, New Abadi and others were also restored in the district on

Sunday.

Speaking to journalists, the deputy commissioner said that six committees had been formed to help the flood-affectees. “The bodies include roads connectivity committee, committee on relief camps, committee on tents and NFIs’ provision to victims, health committee, power supply committee, and emergency committee that would assess any emergency issue arising,” he said.

The official said that the administration and army officials, including IGFC, also had an aerial view of the flood-affected area of Tank and decided to launch road connectivity operations in the areas identified during the visit.

The IGFC appreciated the efforts of the district admin, police and army officials during the relief operation.