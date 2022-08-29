PTI leader says district admin fails to come up to expectations

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senator and former federal minister Azam Khan Swati on Sunday said that the district administration couldn’t serve families affected by the flash floods in Mahandri and Kaghan valley.

“The district administration didn’t bother to follow guidelines issued by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan due to which the flash flood affected families are suffering the brunt of it in Kaghan valley,” he told a public meeting held in Mahandri area of Kaghan valley on Sunday.

The senator said that Mansehra and Lower Kohistan were the worst-affected districts in the recent flash floods triggered by the monsoon rains in the division.

“The roads leading to the villages and towns are still blocked but the district administration is yet to initiate the rehabilitation activities, which is unacceptable to me and the chief minister,” Swati said.

He said that those responsible for the miseries of the families affected by the flash floods in the Mansehra district would face the music.

“I am here to gauge the damages and present the report to the former premier Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan who have been working day and night to mitigate miseries of the affected families,” Swati said.

The former federal minister said that the federal government was just making tall claims of its services for the flood-affected

families.

Meanwhile, affected families of Manoor valley have demanded of the government to ensure an early rehabilitation of the bridges and other infrastructures in the valley.

They said that if the road linking the Manoor valley with the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was not restored, the affected families would die of hunger and cold.