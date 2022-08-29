PM to visit Nowshera soon: MPA

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiar Wali Khan contacted his party president and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday and apprised him of the flood devastation in Nowshera.
He informed the PM about the miseries of flood affectees and invited him to visit the district.
The MPA said the PM will visit Nowshera soon along with other party leaders including the provincial president Amir Muqam.
TANK: District administration and Pakistan Army on Sunday supplied ration packages to people in three villages, which...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senator and former federal minister Azam Khan Swati on Sunday said that the...
PESHAWAR: As many as 5,752 drug peddlers were arrested by police while over 800 addicts were handed over to the Social...
PESHAWAR: Kota area in Barikot tehsil of Swat district is famous for producing best quality peach since the year 2015...
PESHAWAR: Mayor, Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Sunday visited the flood affected areas in the provincial capital and...
CHARSADDA: The Charsadda district administration is extending humanitarian assistance to the affected populations...
Comments