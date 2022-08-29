PM to visit Nowshera soon: MPA

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiar Wali Khan contacted his party president and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday and apprised him of the flood devastation in Nowshera.

He informed the PM about the miseries of flood affectees and invited him to visit the district.

The MPA said the PM will visit Nowshera soon along with other party leaders including the provincial president Amir Muqam.