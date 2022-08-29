PRC distributes relief items among flood victims

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday said that it had been carrying out relief activities in flood-affected areas of the province.

“Free treatment, provision of medicines as well as food and other essential items is being carried out in flood-hit areas of Charsadda, Nowshera and other surrounding areas,” said a spokesman for the PRC.

He said the relief goods were delivered to the affectees in Kandia in Upper Kohistan and other areas with the help of the Pakistan Army.

Similarly, he said clean drinking water, hygiene kits and cash were provided to the flood affected people in Tank and Karak while shelter and medical health facilities were also being provided to the affectees in Dera Ismail Khan.

On the instructions of Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Malik Habib Orkazai, he said, officials and volunteers of Pakistan Red Crescent were currently engaged in relief activities in different districts of the province and trying their best to reach everywhere.