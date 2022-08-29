Floodwater washes away ancient graveyard

CHARSADDA: The floods have washed away an ancient graveyard in the Battagram area of the Charsadda district.
The local people said the graveyard was spread over 50 Kanal of land and had over 600 graves.
The people from five villages had laid to rest their near and dear ones at the cemetery which was considered to be among the old ones.
The floodwater swept away the graves along with the remains of the deceased.
However, some residents were able to exhume the bodies of relatives in the graveyard and shifted them to other areas for a re-burial.
The residents were in pain and anguish at the incident. They said the graveyard could have been saved had the government constructed embankments on both sides of the river in time.
