Apca announces to donate 2-day salary for flood victims

MARDAN: All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) central general secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri on Sunday said that Apca would donate two-day salary to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund for the flood victims.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Aurngzeb Kashmiri said that floods had destroyed many houses and lost human lives across the country and people were living helplessly in the open.

He added that most of the children had become victims of diarrhea and dying. He added that tents, medicines and food items were required for the affectees.

He appealed to philanthropists and government employees to come forward and support the flood-affected people. He added that Apca would donate 2-day salary to the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund. He added that all the presidents and general secretaries of Apca at provincial, district, and local levels were instructed to pay the money to the flood relief fund account established by the prime minister.