Promoting national harmony, research culture at HEIs

Islamabad : The restoration of research culture, revision of programs’ curriculum as per global standards and market needs, special focus on national harmony through education, uplifting of quality standards, and appropriate funding for the education sector are my core goals to accomplish, says Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed

He said this while addressing the audience in a meet and greet ceremony organised by Advocate Muhammad Abdul Rafeh at Islamabad Club.

He said education is key to success and a way forward of development to attain glory in every field likewise in the developed nations of the world. He emphasized that our institutions should assess the core challenges to higher education in Pakistan and give special focus to struggling areas for real-time improvement. He assured his unconditional support to HEIs in every initiative for betterment. Dr. Mukhtar said, he is thankful to Allah almighty for giving him another opportunity to serve the nation and to the academic community for sending good wishes from all over Pakistan on his appointment. He said history is full of contributions and discoveries of Muslim scholars which are being explored in contemporary modern sciences and our young students with their undoubted abilities can achieve the same pinnacle.

Earlier, by starting the formal proceedings of the ceremony Advocate Abdul Rafeh shared a brief record of Dr. Mukhtar’s achievements in his first tenure as Chairman of HEC. He said his every policy and action was lauded publically and his pleasing personality kept elated to HEI, students, government institutions, and his opponents as well. He secured the highest-ever funding from the government for education and introduced multiple student-centric schemes at the national level. He said the academicians, students, and universities have tied high hopes from his re-appointment as Chairman HEC for the restoration of his tested and successful policies.

During the ceremony in his speech, Rector Comsats, Islamabad Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal shared his best wishes for Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and said that HEC needs to extend its full support to HEIs for the improvement of research and development culture in higher education. In his speech, Sahibzada Sajid ur Rehman, Head, Seerat-un-Nabi chair at Allama Iqbal Open University said, the establishment of the ‘Seerat Chair’ in HEIs was a great step taken by Dr, Mukhtar Ahmed and he expects that HEC would ensure that HEIs follow the model of the maiden Seerat chair established at Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad. He said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are available as a guidebook to achieving success in every walk of life. Renowned columnist, Khursheed Nadeem, while applauding the government’s decision to re-appoint Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed as Chairman HEC, said that his first tenure was non-controversial and successful too and he expects a similar performance from him in his second tenure. He said today our society is in dire need to give special focus on social sciences to build national harmony and character of graduates so they bring positivity to society. He expressed his concerns about ever-growing trends of polarization in Pakistani society.

Amongst the other dignitaries from various government and private sectors, the ceremony was also attended by Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar, Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Chairman Council for Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Project Management Unit Head/ Senior Advisor at AIOU, Mohammad Rafique Tahir, Mr. Zulfiqar Cheema, former Inspector General of Motorway Police, Dr. Nisar Cheema, Member of National Assembly, Air Commodore (r) Muhammad Saleem, Registrar, Mohi-Ud-Din Islamic University and senior lawyer advocate Sajjad Afzal Cheema.