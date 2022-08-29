Wheat, flour smuggling bids foiled

Rawalpindi: The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled five bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2860 bags.
According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Chakri police confiscated five vehicles loaded
with 2,860 bags including 1200 wheat and 1660 flour.
He informed that police arrested five drivers namely Muhammad Owais, Latif, Bilal, Ubaidullah and Mehran for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.
The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
